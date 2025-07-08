Blazing Inferno Disrupts Marseille: Travel Chaos and Mass Evacuations

A fast-moving wildfire in southern France caused the closure of Marseille Provence airport on Tuesday, amidst a surge in summer travel. The fire, fanned by winds reaching 70 km/h, erupted near Les Pennes-Mirabeau, prompting urgent evacuation measures.

The local fire service, deploying 168 firefighters, helicopters, and fire engines, battled the 30-hectare blaze. Authorities advised residents to stay indoors, keep shutters closed, and clear access for emergency services.

High winds led to further evacuations in the area. While flights to and from Marseille were disrupted and redirected to Nice and Nimes, the reopening schedule of the airport remained uncertain as smoke enveloped central Marseille.