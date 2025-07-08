Left Menu

Blazing Inferno Disrupts Marseille: Travel Chaos and Mass Evacuations

A fierce wildfire in southern France near Les Pennes-Mirabeau forced the closure of Marseille Provence airport. High winds complicated firefighting efforts, requiring 168 firefighters, helicopters, and fire engines. Residents were advised to stay indoors as evacuations took place. The blaze impacted travel plans during the French summer vacation period.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fast-moving wildfire in southern France caused the closure of Marseille Provence airport on Tuesday, amidst a surge in summer travel. The fire, fanned by winds reaching 70 km/h, erupted near Les Pennes-Mirabeau, prompting urgent evacuation measures.

The local fire service, deploying 168 firefighters, helicopters, and fire engines, battled the 30-hectare blaze. Authorities advised residents to stay indoors, keep shutters closed, and clear access for emergency services.

High winds led to further evacuations in the area. While flights to and from Marseille were disrupted and redirected to Nice and Nimes, the reopening schedule of the airport remained uncertain as smoke enveloped central Marseille.

