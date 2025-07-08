Left Menu

India's Telecom Sector Sees Steady Broadband Growth Amidst Stagnant Subscriber Numbers

India's telecom sector witnessed a growth in broadband users by 2.17%, with 2 crore 5 lakh new subscribers by March 2025. Despite stable wireline connections, wireless subscribers slightly declined. Revenue increased due to higher data consumption and user spending, while rural markets reported higher connection contributions.

  • India

India's broadband subscriber base experienced steady expansion, adding 2 crore 5 lakh new users by March 2025, as per the latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data. This reflects an annual growth rate of 2.17%, contributing to a total of 969.10 million internet subscribers, out of which 944.12 million are broadband users.

The TRAI report indicates the total internet subscribers increased from 954.40 million in March 2024 to 969.10 million in March 2025, showcasing a 1.54% growth. The rise is attributed to mobile broadband access, affordable data plans, and internet penetration, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Despite a slight decline in wireless subscribers, telecom operators saw increased revenues. The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for wireless services rose by 16.89% to Rs 174.46 monthly. Meanwhile, data usage surged with 2.62 crore new wireless data users, boosting data consumption by 17.46% year-on-year to 228,779 petabytes.

