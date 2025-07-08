FSSAI Cracks Down on E-commerce: Stern Warning for Compliance
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued a stern warning to e-commerce platforms to adhere to food safety protocols. At a meeting with over 70 representatives, non-compliance was stressed as potentially leading to severe consequences. Emphasis was on hygiene practices and proper documentation.
- Country:
- India
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a firm warning to e-commerce platforms, highlighting potential severe actions for non-compliance with food safety standards.
This announcement was made during a meeting involving more than 70 representatives from leading e-commerce platforms, chaired by FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao. The main focus was to reinforce food safety across the burgeoning e-commerce food supply chain.
Rao emphasized the necessity for platforms to display FSSAI licenses on receipts and disclose warehouse details on the FoSCoS portal. Strict adherence to hygiene protocols and sharing of training plans were mandated to ensure compliance.
- READ MORE ON:
- FSSAI
- e-commerce
- food safety
- compliance
- regulation
- licensing
- protocols
- hygiene
- warehouses
- training
ALSO READ
Odisha's Controversial Push to Soften Eco-Zone Regulations for Tourism Expansion
Delhi Lifts Licensing Hurdles for Eateries: Boost to F&B Sector
Air India Flight Canceled After Bird Strike Hits Safety Protocols
EU Shelves Climate Claims Law Amidst Overregulation Concerns
Delhi's Licensing Overhaul: A Boon for Police and Businesses