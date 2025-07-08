FSSAI Cracks Down on E-commerce: Stern Warning for Compliance

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a firm warning to e-commerce platforms, highlighting potential severe actions for non-compliance with food safety standards.

This announcement was made during a meeting involving more than 70 representatives from leading e-commerce platforms, chaired by FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao. The main focus was to reinforce food safety across the burgeoning e-commerce food supply chain.

Rao emphasized the necessity for platforms to display FSSAI licenses on receipts and disclose warehouse details on the FoSCoS portal. Strict adherence to hygiene protocols and sharing of training plans were mandated to ensure compliance.