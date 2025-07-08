FSSAI Tightens Food Safety Norms for E-commerce Platforms, Ensures Consumer Safety

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has heightened food safety regulations for e-commerce platforms, emphasizing the critical need for adherence to safety protocols. G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO of FSSAI, cautioned e-commerce representatives about strict enforcement during a meeting on Tuesday, highlighting the importance of maintaining high food safety standards for Indian consumers.

Rao stressed that any failure to comply with these protocols could result in severe consequences, with 70 representatives from major e-commerce firms attending the meeting at FSSAI's New Delhi headquarters. The meeting was centered around regulating food delivery standards and strengthening safety and hygiene throughout the e-commerce food supply chain.

FSSAI issued directives for e-commerce businesses to display their License/Registration numbers on all consumer documents, promote the Food Safety Connect App, and disclose details of storage facilities on the FoSCoS portal. Discussions also included potentially displaying expiry dates on consumer interfaces. The agency insisted on maintaining hygiene protocols and mandatory FoSTaC training for all food handlers, emphasizing a collaborative approach to consumer safety.

