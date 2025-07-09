India and Brazil to Boost Bilateral Trade to USD 20 Billion by 2028

India and Brazil have set a target to nearly double their bilateral trade to USD 20 billion annually over the next five years. This ambitious goal follows discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, culminating in six pivotal agreements focusing on mutual cooperation.

Central to these discussions were commitments to combat terrorism, with both leaders asserting a zero-tolerance stance. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of eradicating double standards on terrorism, reinforcing his government's strong opposition to any form of terror support.

Beyond terrorism, the two countries are working towards enhancing relations across industries such as energy, agriculture, and digital innovation. Notably, agreements intend to foster growth in defense and digital infrastructure, encompassing the adoption of UPI in Brazil and collaborations in artificial intelligence and supercomputers.