Left Menu

India and Brazil to Boost Bilateral Trade to USD 20 Billion by 2028

India and Brazil aim to double bilateral trade to USD 20 billion annually within five years, signing six cooperation agreements in energy and agriculture. Prime Minister Modi and President Lula da Silva emphasized zero tolerance for terrorism and cooperation in various sectors, highlighting defense, digital transformation, and people-to-people contacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:05 IST
India and Brazil to Boost Bilateral Trade to USD 20 Billion by 2028
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

India and Brazil have set a target to nearly double their bilateral trade to USD 20 billion annually over the next five years. This ambitious goal follows discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, culminating in six pivotal agreements focusing on mutual cooperation.

Central to these discussions were commitments to combat terrorism, with both leaders asserting a zero-tolerance stance. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of eradicating double standards on terrorism, reinforcing his government's strong opposition to any form of terror support.

Beyond terrorism, the two countries are working towards enhancing relations across industries such as energy, agriculture, and digital innovation. Notably, agreements intend to foster growth in defense and digital infrastructure, encompassing the adoption of UPI in Brazil and collaborations in artificial intelligence and supercomputers.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025