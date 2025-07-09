Left Menu

Parliamentary Spotlight on Aviation Safety Post-Ahmedabad Crash

A parliamentary committee meeting on aviation safety is scrutinizing agencies and airlines after the Ahmedabad plane crash. Concerns were raised about vacancies in the DGCA and unimplemented recommendations. The DGCA aims to manage air ticket price surges amid safety concerns following recent major incidents.

A day-long parliamentary committee meeting addressing aviation sector safety is occurring on Wednesday, focusing on scrutinizing official agencies and private airlines. This comes after last month's Ahmedabad plane crash highlighted significant safety concerns.

Concerns linger among some committee members regarding numerous vacancies in the aviation regulator, DGCA. Additionally, there were discussions on how several previous committee recommendations remain unimplemented by the agency.

Key aviation bodies, including the Airport Authority of India and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), are expected to present insights. Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson, along with other major stakeholders, are attending the meeting. On Tuesday, DGCA announced plans to regulate air ticket price surges, a measure prompted by major incidents like the Maha Kumbh and Pahalgam-related events. The horrific crash of a London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad, which occurred on June 12 and resulted in considerable casualties, propelled safety to the forefront of public discourse.

