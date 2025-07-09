Tragedy in the Skies: IAF Jaguar Crashes in Rajasthan

A Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Churu district, Rajasthan, on Wednesday, according to official sources.

The crash occurred in an agriculture field in Bhanoda village at approximately 1:25 PM, said SHO Rajaldesar, Kamlessh. Eyewitnesses reported finding human body parts around the wreckage.

Following the crash, local residents rushed to find the burning debris. Law enforcement officers, fire brigade members, and ambulance services quickly arrived at the scene, stated Circle Officer Anil Kumar from Ratangarh. The area has been secured as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)