Tragedy in the Skies: IAF Jaguar Crashes in Rajasthan
A Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Churu, Rajasthan. It went down in an agricultural field, leaving human remains near the site. Local villagers immediately arrived at the scene to find burning debris. Police and emergency services quickly cordoned off the area. Details continue to emerge.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Churu district, Rajasthan, on Wednesday, according to official sources.
The crash occurred in an agriculture field in Bhanoda village at approximately 1:25 PM, said SHO Rajaldesar, Kamlessh. Eyewitnesses reported finding human body parts around the wreckage.
Following the crash, local residents rushed to find the burning debris. Law enforcement officers, fire brigade members, and ambulance services quickly arrived at the scene, stated Circle Officer Anil Kumar from Ratangarh. The area has been secured as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaguar
- IAF
- aircraft
- crash
- Rajasthan
- Churu
- emergency services
- debris
- police investigation
- safety
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli emergency services say death toll in Beersheba strike has risen to 7 people, with at least a dozen injured, reports AP.
Israel emergency services say 4 people killed in Iran's strike in Beersheba, correcting previous report of 7, reports AP.
Rajasthan Drenched: Monsoon Fury Unleashes Torrential Rains
Rajasthan's Political Showdown: Jully Challenges Sharma to Public Debate
Rajasthan's Antyodaya Campaign: A Step Towards Inclusivity