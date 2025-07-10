Indian Stocks Climb Amid Earnings Season Trigger and US Trade Deal Delays

Indian stock markets saw a slight uptick on Thursday morning as attention turned to the start of the earnings season, despite the delay in finalizing an India-US trade agreement. The Nifty 50 index started at 25,511.65, marking a 0.02 percent increase, while the BSE Sensex rose by 0.03 percent to 83,564.64.

Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, highlighted the narrow range in which markets are trading, suggesting that the new earnings season could propel market movements. Speculative talk about an imminent 'Mini Trade Deal' between India and the US proved premature, with negotiations extended to August 1, leaving uncertainty around the deal's specifics.

The broader market exhibited mixed trends, with some indices opening in red, while others, such as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100, showed gains. Internationally, US tariffs introduced by the Trump administration have caused volatility, especially in copper prices, but US stocks closed positively. Meanwhile, Brazil suffered a market decline due to hefty tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)