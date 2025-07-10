Left Menu

Italy Hosts Global Summit to Rebuild Ukraine Amidst Growing Challenges

Italy is hosting an international conference aimed at rebuilding Ukraine amidst escalating conflict with Russia. The event promotes public-private partnerships in various sectors and aligns with the goal of Ukraine's EU integration. Over 100 delegations and 2,000 businesses are participating, focusing on industry-specific projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Amidst escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Italy is hosting an international summit focused on rebuilding Ukraine. Political and business delegates from around the world gathered in Rome to discuss public-private partnerships in defense, mining, energy, and more.

The conference, co-opened by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, seeks to establish direct collaborations between investors and Ukrainian businesses. The event is attended by 100 official delegations and thousands of businesses, aiming to modernize Ukraine's infrastructure and prepare for potential EU membership.

Significant attention is being given to specific industries like energy and mining, with practical workshops and discussions on investment opportunities. The need for a coordinated follow-up is highlighted as essential for success, alongside continued international support amidst uncertain US military backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

