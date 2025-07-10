AfDB Achieves EDGE Level 2 Certification, Advancing Gender and Inclusion Goals by 2030

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has reached a significant milestone in its journey toward gender parity and inclusive leadership. Just two years after achieving EDGE Level 1 (Assess) certification in 2023, the Bank has now been awarded EDGE Level 2 – MOVE and EDGEplus, recognizing substantial progress in embedding gender equity and broader inclusion into its institutional culture and operational practices.

The new certification, awarded by the EDGE Certified Foundation, affirms the Bank’s strategic commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and specifically celebrates its achievements in gender representation, pay equity, inclusive practices, and career advancement opportunities.

A Rapid Climb from EDGE Assess to EDGE MOVE

EDGE (Economic Dividends for Gender Equality) is the world’s leading global assessment and certification standard for workplace gender equity. Organizations that pursue EDGE certification are rigorously evaluated across four pillars:

Gender representation at all levels Pay equity Effective policies and practices to ensure equitable career flows Inclusive workplace culture

The AfDB began this journey in 2022 and, within one year, had achieved EDGE Level 1 (Assess). Since then, the Bank has not only fulfilled the commitments laid out in its action plan but surpassed many of its internal benchmarks.

Between 2019 and 2023, the Bank increased female representation in executive leadership roles from just 17% to 25%. The Bank’s Young Professionals Program saw a dramatic shift from 20% female participation in 2019 to 65% in favour of women by 2023. These advances culminated in the 2024 achievement of 45% female representation at the vice president level—the highest in the Bank’s history.

Ambition for 50/50 Parity by 2030

This EDGE Level 2 certification is a stepping stone toward the AfDB’s ambitious goal of achieving full gender parity (50/50) across its workforce by 2030. The Bank’s current trajectory indicates not only a statistical shift but also a deeper, cultural transformation within the institution.

In receiving the EDGE MOVE and EDGEplus certification, the AfDB has also been recognized for expanding its inclusion strategy to account for intersecting dimensions of diversity, including age, geography, and multi-generational workforce integration.

“Achieving EDGE PLUS Level 2 Certification is a proud milestone for the African Development Bank,” said Jacques Edjangue, Vice President for People and Talent Management. “This recognition not only affirms our progress in advancing gender equity, but it also acknowledges our broader efforts to integrate age and geographical diversity as key dimensions of inclusion.”

Policy, Practice, and Performance

Under its original EDGE Level 1 certification, the Bank committed to an action plan focused on improving its gender outcomes across all four EDGE pillars. Since then, the AfDB has built a robust infrastructure to support and sustain equity, including:

Comprehensive gender pay equity analysis and remediation strategies

Stronger talent management policies to support equitable career progression

Expanded flexible work arrangements to accommodate diverse employee needs

Initiatives to eliminate unconscious bias in recruitment, evaluation, and promotion processes

Investment in leadership training programs to diversify leadership pipelines

Aniela Unguresan, founder of the EDGE Certified Foundation, highlighted the importance of the Bank’s achievement.

“The African Development Bank’s achievement of EDGE Move and EDGEplus Certification reflects its steady commitment to diversity, fairness, and inclusion,” said Unguresan. “This milestone is not just a mark of institutional progress — it is the result of intentional leadership that aligns with the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy to build a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient Africa.”

Looking Ahead

With the 2030 deadline in sight, the AfDB remains focused on scaling its progress. Beyond gender, the institution is also deepening its focus on inclusion strategies that consider intersectional experiences—recognizing how factors such as national origin, age, disability, and socioeconomic background interact with gender to shape employee experiences.

By adopting data-driven approaches, transparent reporting, and measurable goals, the African Development Bank continues to position itself as a continental leader in inclusive workplace practices and an example for other multilateral institutions.

In a time when gender equity progress is stalling globally, the AfDB’s achievements offer a beacon of hope and a blueprint for transformative change.