Paisabazaar Launches Credit Premier League to Boost Financial Health Awareness Across India

Paisabazaar introduces the Credit Premier League, a nationwide contest to spotlight India's most credit-savvy consumers. Running from July 5 to August 5, 2025, participants via the Paisabazaar platform can win prizes by tracking their credit scores and rankings, fostering credit health awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:22 IST
Who's Got the Best Credit Score? Paisabazaar Credit Premier League Aims to Find India's Credit-Healthy Heroes. Image Credit: ANI
Paisabazaar, India's leading marketplace for consumer credit and free credit scoring, has launched an innovative initiative called the Credit Premier League. This nationwide contest seeks to identify and reward India's most credit-healthy consumers, running from July 5 to August 5, 2025.

The competition is open to all users who check their credit score through the Paisabazaar website or mobile app. Participants can see their rankings both nationwide as well as city-wise and age-wise on the Paisabazaar app, with top performers eligible for exciting prizes like iPhones and Amazon vouchers.

Santosh Agarwal, CEO of Paisabazaar, emphasized the importance of understanding credit scores as a key indicator of financial health. He expressed hope that this contest will spur more conversations about credit health and encourage consumers to improve and monitor their scores actively.

