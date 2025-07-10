Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for International Trade Success with Mega Roadshows

Ahead of the UP International Trade Show 2025, the state government organizes roadshows across India, including one in Hyderabad. These events showcase Uttar Pradesh's trade strengths, encouraging investment and partnerships in sectors such as MSME, textiles, and IT, fostering global market connections.

As the stage is set for the third edition of the UP International Trade Show 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government is hosting an extensive series of roadshows across India's major industrial cities. The next event in this strategic lineup is scheduled for Hyderabad this Friday.

This initiative aims to shine a spotlight on Uttar Pradesh's burgeoning trade, investment potential, and innovation capabilities, specifically targeting stakeholders in southern India. Minister for MSME, Khadi and Village Industries, Handloom and Textiles, Rakesh Sachan, will articulate the government's progressive vision at the event.

With a keen focus on the state's Export Vision 2025, the Hyderabad roadshow promises to draw participation from foreign diplomats, embassy officials, international buyers, and trade organizations. The delegation will highlight key sectors like MSME, textiles, electronics, and IT while emphasizing Uttar Pradesh's investor-friendly ecosystem and infrastructural advancements.

