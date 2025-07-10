India and US: Navigating Trade Talks for a Future Agreement

An Indian Commerce Ministry delegation is set to visit Washington for a fresh round of discussions concerning a proposed trade agreement with the US, targeting key sectors like agriculture and automobiles, according to a government official.

The specifics of the visit are still under wraps, but sources indicate the team will travel to the US next week. "We're engaging both physically and virtually on this agreement," the unnamed official stated, emphasizing the lack of distinction between an interim or complete bilateral trade agreement.

As the tariff impasse continues, India seeks relief from the US's imposed duties while also negotiating concessions in labor-intensive sectors. The overarching goal remains to boost bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, with a possible interim pact preceding a full agreement.