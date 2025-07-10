GMR's Strategic Move: Full Control of ESR GMR Logistics Park
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd has acquired a 70% stake in ESR GMR Logistics Park Private Limited, consolidating its ownership to 100%. This strategic acquisition bolsters GMR's goal to transform Hyderabad Airport into a key hub for logistics and industrial development.
- Country:
- India
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has solidified its position in the logistics sector by securing a 70% stake in ESR GMR Logistics Park Private Limited (EGLPPL). This acquisition was announced through a company press release.
With GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Ltd (GHAL) already owning the remaining 30% stake, GHIAL now fully controls EGLPPL. This consolidation aligns with the broader vision of enhancing Hyderabad Airport's role in logistics and industrial frameworks.
CEO Pradeep Panicker described the acquisition as a pivotal step towards transforming Hyderabad Airport into a vibrant logistics center. The move signifies GMR's commitment to integrating EGLPPL into its airport land development strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GMR
- acquisition
- Hyderabad
- logistics
- airport
- stake
- business
- expansion
- ESR
- industrial
ALSO READ
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks
High-Stakes Negotiations: Trump Administration vs. Harvard University
Gorakhpur Airport's Soaring Expansion: New Terminal Promises Vast Improvements
NZ Govt Welcomes Draft Infrastructure Plan; Urges Stakeholder Engagement
IAMGAME 2025: Revolutionizing India's Sports Business Landscape