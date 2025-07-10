Left Menu

GMR's Strategic Move: Full Control of ESR GMR Logistics Park

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd has acquired a 70% stake in ESR GMR Logistics Park Private Limited, consolidating its ownership to 100%. This strategic acquisition bolsters GMR's goal to transform Hyderabad Airport into a key hub for logistics and industrial development.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has solidified its position in the logistics sector by securing a 70% stake in ESR GMR Logistics Park Private Limited (EGLPPL). This acquisition was announced through a company press release.

With GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Ltd (GHAL) already owning the remaining 30% stake, GHIAL now fully controls EGLPPL. This consolidation aligns with the broader vision of enhancing Hyderabad Airport's role in logistics and industrial frameworks.

CEO Pradeep Panicker described the acquisition as a pivotal step towards transforming Hyderabad Airport into a vibrant logistics center. The move signifies GMR's commitment to integrating EGLPPL into its airport land development strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

