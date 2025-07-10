PIGL Secures Key Infrastructure Role with Udaipur Air Terminal Project
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited wins its fifth major contract for Udaipur Air Terminal, valued at ₹2.59 Cr, underscoring its expertise in electrical infrastructure. The total contract value stands at ₹56.36 Cr, highlighting PIGL’s pivotal role in airport development, backed by a legacy of over 35 successful projects.
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited (PIGL) continues to fortify its standing in the electrical contracting and equipment industry with the latest contract win from Nyati Engineering & Construction Private Limited for the Udaipur Air Terminal project in Rajasthan.
This ₹2.59 crore contract signifies PIGL's influential role in constructing critical infrastructure at one of India's prominent aviation hubs. The contract encompasses the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of ELV raceways and cable tray work, scheduled for completion within six months, demonstrating PIGL's adeptness at managing high-stakes, precision-driven projects.
This order contributes to a series of high-value contracts from Nyati Engineering, culminating in a total value of ₹56.36 crore. The company reinforces its reputation as a leader in airport infrastructure, having executed over 35 similar projects nationwide, establishing solid credentials for handling technically complex environments.
