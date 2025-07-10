Bridge Collapse in Gujarat Sparks Call for Infrastructure Overhaul

The recent collapse of a section of the Gambhira bridge in Gujarat has resulted in the tragic loss of 13 lives, raising urgent concerns about the integrity of infrastructure in India.

In response, the International Road Federation (IRF) has underscored the importance of regular monitoring and maintenance of bridges and other critical structures. IRF President Emeritus K K Kapila emphasized that various environmental factors speed up the deterioration of such infrastructure.

Modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and data analysis offer promising solutions for better infrastructure management. According to IRF India chapter president Akhilesh Srivastava, these innovations could complement traditional inspection methods to ensure safety and serviceability.