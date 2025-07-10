Left Menu

Bridge Collapse in Gujarat Sparks Call for Infrastructure Overhaul

The collapse of the Gambhira bridge in Gujarat led to the tragic loss of 13 lives. The International Road Federation highlights the urgent need for regular monitoring of vital infrastructure. Innovations like AI and data analysis could enhance maintenance efforts to prevent further incidents.

  • Country:
  • India

The recent collapse of a section of the Gambhira bridge in Gujarat has resulted in the tragic loss of 13 lives, raising urgent concerns about the integrity of infrastructure in India.

In response, the International Road Federation (IRF) has underscored the importance of regular monitoring and maintenance of bridges and other critical structures. IRF President Emeritus K K Kapila emphasized that various environmental factors speed up the deterioration of such infrastructure.

Modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and data analysis offer promising solutions for better infrastructure management. According to IRF India chapter president Akhilesh Srivastava, these innovations could complement traditional inspection methods to ensure safety and serviceability.

