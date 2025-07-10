PRSI Kolkata Elects New Leadership, Commits to Digital Transformation

The 55th Annual General Body Meeting of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Kolkata Chapter convened at The Saturday Club, heralding a significant transition with the election of new leadership. The event underscored the chapter's dedication to ethical communication, inclusivity, and embracing digital transformation within the sphere of public relations.

Soumyajit Mahapatra, an advisor at i Communications, has taken the helm as Chairman. Key positions within the newly formed team include Aninda Das of Infinity Group as Vice Chairman, Chitralekha Banerjee from Wood & Panel as Secretary, Nirmal Chatterjee of ITC Ltd as Joint Secretary, and Yasmin Khatoon as Treasurer. The Executive Committee is a blend of esteemed professionals from academia, corporate communications, and digital media, including Dr. Mahul Brahma from NSHM Media School and others from prestigious organizations.

For enhanced outreach, three members have been added as Invitee Executive Members: Mohar Mukhopadhyay, Gulrez Alam, and Shreya Mondal. A keynote by Jawhar Sircar, ex-CEO of Prasar Bharati, emphasized the need for the PR industry to adopt digital strategies while maintaining journalism's ethical standards. The focus for the chapter remains on digital ethics, AI integration, and strategic media collaboration.