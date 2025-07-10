Left Menu

Drunk Driver Causes Panic at Gwalior Railway Station

A man named Nitin Rathore was arrested after driving a car onto the platform of the Gwalior railway station, causing panic among passengers. The incident was caught on video and went viral. Rathore was intoxicated at the time and was later released on bail, facing charges under the Railway Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:50 IST
A man was arrested after driving a car onto a platform at Gwalior railway station, causing panic among passengers, police reported on Thursday. The individual, identified as Nitin Rathore, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol during the incident, which took place on Wednesday night and was captured on video.

The situation unfolded as the Lucknow-New Delhi Intercity Express was stationed on platform one. A car suddenly appeared and stopped beside the train, leading to confusion and panic among those present. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel swiftly detained the driver and removed the vehicle from the scene.

RPF station in-charge, Manoj Sharma, stated that the driver, described as a young man, was intoxicated and immediately apprehended. His car was seized, and he was later released on bail, facing charges under the relevant section of the Railway Act for his actions.

