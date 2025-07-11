Left Menu

Britain's Economy Faces Unexpected Contraction Threat in May

Britain's economy unexpectedly contracted for the second month in a row in May, with the GDP declining by 0.1%. This follows a 0.3% drop in April and raises concerns about the nation's economic momentum amid a volatile global environment. The services sector showed minor growth, but industrial and construction output declines overshadowed the gains, putting the country's earlier growth in jeopardy.

Britain's economy took an unexpected hit in May, contracting for a second consecutive month and heightening concerns about its trajectory in an unpredictable global landscape, according to official data released on Friday. The Office for National Statistics reported a 0.1% decline in gross domestic product, following April's 0.3% decrease.

Despite earlier forecasts by economists, who predicted a 0.1% rise, the economy stumbled due to setbacks in industrial production and construction, which outweighed modest growth in the services sector. This adds downside risk to second-quarter growth expectations, initially buoyed by early-year gains.

Although Britain led the Group of Seven economies with rapid growth in the first quarter of 2025, driven by a tax incentive deadline and a pre-tariff manufacturing surge, the Bank of England now projects tempered full-year growth at 1%. Only a stable June reading could deliver the envisaged 0.25% second-quarter growth, the ONS notes.

