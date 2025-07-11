Britain's Economy Faces Unexpected Contraction Threat in May
Britain's economy took an unexpected hit in May, contracting for a second consecutive month and heightening concerns about its trajectory in an unpredictable global landscape, according to official data released on Friday. The Office for National Statistics reported a 0.1% decline in gross domestic product, following April's 0.3% decrease.
Despite earlier forecasts by economists, who predicted a 0.1% rise, the economy stumbled due to setbacks in industrial production and construction, which outweighed modest growth in the services sector. This adds downside risk to second-quarter growth expectations, initially buoyed by early-year gains.
Although Britain led the Group of Seven economies with rapid growth in the first quarter of 2025, driven by a tax incentive deadline and a pre-tariff manufacturing surge, the Bank of England now projects tempered full-year growth at 1%. Only a stable June reading could deliver the envisaged 0.25% second-quarter growth, the ONS notes.
