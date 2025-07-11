Train Strikes Mysterious Object: Investigation Launched in Kerala

Authorities in Kerala have embarked on an investigation following a curious incident involving a passenger train and a mysterious object. On Friday morning, the train, en route from Thiruvananthapuram North to Bhavnagar, collided with an object placed on the tracks near Valapattanam station.

The train's locomotive pilot reported hearing an alarming noise and swiftly informed the Valapattanam station master. Upon inspection, officials identified the obstruction as a piece of cover-type material lying across the railway lines.

Local police and the Railway Protection Force are exploring the possibility of foul play in this case. While the train's journey encountered a brief pause, services resumed without further issues.