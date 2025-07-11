Left Menu

Train Strikes Mysterious Object: Investigation Launched in Kerala

In Kerala's Valapattanam, a passenger train struck an object on the tracks, prompting an investigation. The incident occurred early Friday morning when the train hit a cover-type object. Authorities, including police and the Railway Protection Force, are investigating if it was deliberately placed. The train was temporarily halted and examined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 11-07-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 12:54 IST
Train Strikes Mysterious Object: Investigation Launched in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Kerala have embarked on an investigation following a curious incident involving a passenger train and a mysterious object. On Friday morning, the train, en route from Thiruvananthapuram North to Bhavnagar, collided with an object placed on the tracks near Valapattanam station.

The train's locomotive pilot reported hearing an alarming noise and swiftly informed the Valapattanam station master. Upon inspection, officials identified the obstruction as a piece of cover-type material lying across the railway lines.

Local police and the Railway Protection Force are exploring the possibility of foul play in this case. While the train's journey encountered a brief pause, services resumed without further issues.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025