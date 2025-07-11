Left Menu

India's Bold Move to Boost Rare Earth Magnet Production Amidst Global Supply Crunch

India plans a Rs 1,345-crore scheme to subsidize rare earth magnet production, countering China's export restrictions. The initiative involves incentives for two chosen manufacturers to convert rare earth oxides into magnets, vital for EV and semiconductor industries. Approval awaits completion of inter-ministerial consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:17 IST
India's Bold Move to Boost Rare Earth Magnet Production Amidst Global Supply Crunch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic response to China's recent export restrictions, India is preparing to launch a Rs 1,345-crore initiative to boost the domestic production of rare earth magnets. Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced on Friday that the scheme includes incentives for two selected manufacturers, aiming to enhance India's supply chain resilience.

The proposed scheme seeks to alleviate the global supply disruption impacting electric vehicle manufacturers, among others, by supporting the conversion of rare earth oxides into high-performance magnets. Secretary Kamran Rizvi explained that the plan promises comprehensive backing for the selected companies and is currently pending inter-ministerial consultations before Cabinet approval.

The urgency of the initiative underscores its significance, particularly for the automotive and semiconductor sectors. With India's Indian Rare Earth Magnets Ltd as a key player, the country is poised to strengthen its foothold in the rare earths industry, reducing reliance on Chinese exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025