NHAI Announces Major Highway Project Bids Worth Rs 3.4 Lakh Crore for 2025-26

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to bid out 124 highway projects worth Rs 3.4 lakh crore in 2025-26, covering 6,376 km. The projects include different models like Build Operate and Transfer (BOT), Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) for their execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has unveiled plans to bid out 124 highway projects worth Rs 3.4 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2025-26. This initiative spans a total length of 6,376 km, signaling a significant boost in infrastructure development.

Among the highlighted projects, the Gorakhpur-Kishanganj-Siliguri corridor, extending 476 km, will be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Model. In contrast, the Tharad-Deesa-Mehsana-Ahmedabad stretch, covering 106 km, will proceed under the Build Operate and Transfer model.

NHAI's diverse approach also incorporates the Engineering Procurement and Construction model, particularly for upgrading the Pampore-Qazigund section of NH-44 with new service roads and grade-separated structures. These projects underscore NHAI's strategic move towards enhancing the national highway network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

