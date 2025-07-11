NHAI Announces Major Highway Project Bids Worth Rs 3.4 Lakh Crore for 2025-26

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has unveiled plans to bid out 124 highway projects worth Rs 3.4 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2025-26. This initiative spans a total length of 6,376 km, signaling a significant boost in infrastructure development.

Among the highlighted projects, the Gorakhpur-Kishanganj-Siliguri corridor, extending 476 km, will be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Model. In contrast, the Tharad-Deesa-Mehsana-Ahmedabad stretch, covering 106 km, will proceed under the Build Operate and Transfer model.

NHAI's diverse approach also incorporates the Engineering Procurement and Construction model, particularly for upgrading the Pampore-Qazigund section of NH-44 with new service roads and grade-separated structures. These projects underscore NHAI's strategic move towards enhancing the national highway network.

(With inputs from agencies.)