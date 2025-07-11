NHAI Announces Major Highway Project Bids Worth Rs 3.4 Lakh Crore for 2025-26
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to bid out 124 highway projects worth Rs 3.4 lakh crore in 2025-26, covering 6,376 km. The projects include different models like Build Operate and Transfer (BOT), Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) for their execution.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has unveiled plans to bid out 124 highway projects worth Rs 3.4 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2025-26. This initiative spans a total length of 6,376 km, signaling a significant boost in infrastructure development.
Among the highlighted projects, the Gorakhpur-Kishanganj-Siliguri corridor, extending 476 km, will be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Model. In contrast, the Tharad-Deesa-Mehsana-Ahmedabad stretch, covering 106 km, will proceed under the Build Operate and Transfer model.
NHAI's diverse approach also incorporates the Engineering Procurement and Construction model, particularly for upgrading the Pampore-Qazigund section of NH-44 with new service roads and grade-separated structures. These projects underscore NHAI's strategic move towards enhancing the national highway network.
