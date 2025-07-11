Left Menu

The Rise of Bombay Founders' Club: Fostering Genuine Connections in Entrepreneurship

The Bombay Founders' Club (BFC) is a rapidly expanding community for startup entrepreneurs, growing from 30 to over 300 members within a year. Focusing on genuine connections rather than business networking, BFC emphasizes trust and meaningful relationships. With chapters in Mumbai and Pune, it plans to launch in Delhi soon.

Updated: 11-07-2025 15:02 IST
In a remarkable leap, the Bombay Founders' Club (BFC) has expanded its community of early- and growth-stage entrepreneurs by over 300% in just one year. The exclusive, invite-only community grew from 30 founders to an active network of over 300 across Mumbai and Pune.

Distinct from typical networking platforms, BFC aims to create genuine relationships among its members, who mostly consist of young, ambitious entrepreneurs. The club's acceptance rate remains exceptionally selective at just 4%, emphasizing its value on authenticity over sheer numbers.

BFC's founder, Devarsh Saraf, emphasizes the importance of community over competition, stating that founders desire a space free from performance pressures. The club has successfully hosted 50 curated meetups, and with its new Delhi chapter on the horizon, BFC continues to redefine the startup ecosystem in India.

