Raymond's Centennial Transformation: Embracing AI and Automation for Future-Ready Workforce

Raymond, celebrating its centenary, is leveraging AI and automation to redefine skills, aiming to create a future-ready workforce. The company is implementing an HRMS system deployable with AI, maintaining human-centric values, and focusing on innovation, growth mindset, and collaboration for business performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Raymond, which marks its 100th anniversary, is undergoing a significant transformation by integrating automation and artificial intelligence to enhance productivity and efficiency. A top company official disclosed that these efforts are part of redefining skills for the modern age.

The century-old group aims to cultivate an engaged and skilled workforce ready for future challenges by leveraging AI and automation in its HR practices. Despite these technological advancements, Raymond remains committed to maintaining its human-centric ethos.

The company boasts a multigenerational workforce, ranging from GenX to GenZ, and emphasizes the importance of growth mindset, innovation, and collaboration. By integrating AI in résumé screening and skill matching, Raymond is not only fostering a digital mindset among employees but also enhancing workforce planning and productivity through AI-powered analytics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

