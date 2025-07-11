Rising Tariffs Threaten Garment Industry and Women Workers in Asia
Increased U.S. tariffs on Asian garment exports, particularly from Bangladesh and Cambodia, threaten job losses and industry shifts. Women's livelihoods may be hardest hit if factories relocate to countries with lower tariffs. Experts warn of severe economic and social impacts as the new rates take effect.
Amid escalating U.S. tariffs on garment exports, countries like Bangladesh and Cambodia are bracing for significant economic disruptions. Trade unions express deep concern over potential job losses if factories decide to relocate to regions with more favorable tariff conditions.
The higher tariffs, announced by former President Donald Trump, see Bangladesh facing a steep 35% tariff, while Cambodia contends with a 36% rate. This scenario may trigger a domino effect, impacting supply chain dynamics and challenging the competitive edge of these nations in global markets.
The repercussions of these fiscal changes are feared to disproportionately affect women in the garment industry, who constitute the majority of the workforce. Experts and industry leaders urge diplomatic engagements to mitigate the adverse economic impacts on vulnerable workers and their families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Border Tensions Rise as Thai and Cambodian Leaders Stand Firm
Border Tensions Escalate: Thai and Cambodian Leaders in Diplomatic Crossfire
Amnesty International Accuses Cambodia of Ignoring Cybercrime Gang Abuses
Trapped in Trafficking: Inside Cambodia's Billion-Dollar Scam Compounds
Sri Lanka Strong with the Bat as Bangladesh Struggles