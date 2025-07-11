Left Menu

Rising Tariffs Threaten Garment Industry and Women Workers in Asia

Increased U.S. tariffs on Asian garment exports, particularly from Bangladesh and Cambodia, threaten job losses and industry shifts. Women's livelihoods may be hardest hit if factories relocate to countries with lower tariffs. Experts warn of severe economic and social impacts as the new rates take effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating U.S. tariffs on garment exports, countries like Bangladesh and Cambodia are bracing for significant economic disruptions. Trade unions express deep concern over potential job losses if factories decide to relocate to regions with more favorable tariff conditions.

The higher tariffs, announced by former President Donald Trump, see Bangladesh facing a steep 35% tariff, while Cambodia contends with a 36% rate. This scenario may trigger a domino effect, impacting supply chain dynamics and challenging the competitive edge of these nations in global markets.

The repercussions of these fiscal changes are feared to disproportionately affect women in the garment industry, who constitute the majority of the workforce. Experts and industry leaders urge diplomatic engagements to mitigate the adverse economic impacts on vulnerable workers and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

