Left Menu

Senate Boosts Ukraine Aid in Major Defense Bill

The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved a $500 million increase in Ukraine security assistance as part of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which also addresses restrictions on retiring A-10 aircraft and funds technological advancements to maintain U.S. military superiority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:34 IST
Senate Boosts Ukraine Aid in Major Defense Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Senate Armed Services Committee has given the green light to $500 million in security assistance for Ukraine in the upcoming Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act. The bill notably restricts the retirement of A-10 aircraft, reflecting ongoing commitments to fortifying defense capabilities.

The National Defense Authorization Act, an essential policy legislation, sets funding and authority for U.S. military operations. With a keen eye by major defense contractors, the NDAA ensures American military forces have the requisite resources for their global missions, particularly addressing current defense needs amid geopolitical tensions.

Passing with a decisive 26-1 vote, the draft NDAA extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative through 2028, raising its budget to $500 million. This initiative aims to strengthen Ukraine's defense amid ongoing conflicts, while comprehensive defense funding reaches $925 billion, including strategic focus on emerging threats from nations like China, Iran, and North Korea, and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025