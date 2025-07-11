Senate Boosts Ukraine Aid in Major Defense Bill

The Senate Armed Services Committee has given the green light to $500 million in security assistance for Ukraine in the upcoming Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act. The bill notably restricts the retirement of A-10 aircraft, reflecting ongoing commitments to fortifying defense capabilities.

The National Defense Authorization Act, an essential policy legislation, sets funding and authority for U.S. military operations. With a keen eye by major defense contractors, the NDAA ensures American military forces have the requisite resources for their global missions, particularly addressing current defense needs amid geopolitical tensions.

Passing with a decisive 26-1 vote, the draft NDAA extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative through 2028, raising its budget to $500 million. This initiative aims to strengthen Ukraine's defense amid ongoing conflicts, while comprehensive defense funding reaches $925 billion, including strategic focus on emerging threats from nations like China, Iran, and North Korea, and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)