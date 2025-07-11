Left Menu

Diplomatic Ties Strengthen as Lavrov Visits North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in North Korea for a visit scheduled for July 11-13. Lavrov is slated to engage in discussions with his North Korean counterpart, solidifying diplomatic relations. Post-visit, he will travel to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting on July 14-15.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in North Korea on Friday, marking the start of a scheduled visit from July 11 to 13. His trip is poised to include strategic discussions with his North Korean counterpart, focusing on regional cooperation and diplomacy.

After concluding talks in North Korea, Lavrov is set to journey to China. There, he will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, which convenes from July 14-15, furthering Russia's engagement with Asian partners.

This diplomatic mission underscores Russia's efforts to fortify ties with neighboring countries in the context of global geopolitical dynamics, reflecting a strategic pivot towards Asia.

