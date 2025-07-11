Haryana’s Investment Boost: Unveiling the Jan Vishwas Bill

The Haryana government is launching the Jan Vishwas Bill, an initiative aimed at decriminalizing minor offences and dismantling regulatory barriers to improve the investment climate. This effort is part of a broader strategy to ease business operations, particularly benefiting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), by fostering a trust-based governance framework.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi emphasized the state's commitment to enhancing ease of doing business through a holistic approach that includes streamlining industrial clearances and simplifying regulations. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for deregulation and compliance reduction to bolster industry and business across the nation.

The state is also keen on digital facilitation, exemplified by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation's (HSIIDC) integration with the India Industrial Land Bank portal. These measures, along with innovative land use policies, underscore Haryana's proactive stance in boosting economic growth and investor confidence.