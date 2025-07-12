Air India Collaborates in Ahmedabad Crash Investigation

Air India has declared its active collaboration with regulatory bodies and various stakeholders as an ongoing investigation unfolds into the tragic crash of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.

The crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff and resulted in 260 fatalities, has prompted urgent investigation efforts. A preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was received by the airline on July 12, 2025.

In response, Air India reiterated its full cooperation with the AAIB and other relevant authorities, emphasizing their commitment to transparency and safety as the investigation continues to progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)