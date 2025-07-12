Left Menu

Air India Collaborates in Ahmedabad Crash Investigation

Air India announced its collaboration with regulators and stakeholders following the Ahmedabad-Boeing 787-8 crash, which resulted in 260 deaths. The airline acknowledged receipt of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report and pledged ongoing cooperation with the authorities throughout the investigation process.

Air India has declared its active collaboration with regulatory bodies and various stakeholders as an ongoing investigation unfolds into the tragic crash of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.

The crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff and resulted in 260 fatalities, has prompted urgent investigation efforts. A preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was received by the airline on July 12, 2025.

In response, Air India reiterated its full cooperation with the AAIB and other relevant authorities, emphasizing their commitment to transparency and safety as the investigation continues to progress.

