Left Menu

Fuel Switch Fiasco: Inside the Tragic Air India Crash

A preliminary report unveils chaos in the cockpit preceding a catastrophic Air India crash killing 260 people. Engine fuel cutoff switches inexplicably flipped, causing engine failure. The report raises questions about the switch design. Investigations continue, challenging Air India's reputation amid ongoing scrutiny and reconstruction efforts by the Tata Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 12:06 IST
Fuel Switch Fiasco: Inside the Tragic Air India Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Confusion in the cockpit was a critical element just prior to the Air India jetliner crash last month, which claimed 260 lives. Key to this disaster was the simultaneous flipping of engine fuel cutoff switches, depriving the Boeing 787 Dreamliner of fuel. The tragic accident, the deadliest in a decade, occurred soon after the plane departed from Ahmedabad bound for London, according to an Indian investigation report released on Saturday.

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) presented the June 12 crash report, intensifying scrutiny on the placement of crucial engine fuel cutoff switches. Shortly after takeoff, closed-circuit television depicted a deployment of an emergency power source, signaling engine power loss. In the final moments, cockpit voice recordings revealed a conversation among pilots questioning the fuel cutoff, neither taking responsibility for the action or issuing the distress call, "Mayday."

The crash challenges Tata Group's efforts to rejuvenate Air India's image and fleet. The carrier, supportive of the investigation, refrained from additional comments. Aviation experts are puzzled by the inexlicable switch movements, with questions remaining unanswered. Meanwhile, international entities like the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration pledge to track the facts, ensuring swift resolutions to any identified risks.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025