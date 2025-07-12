Fuel Switch Fiasco: Inside the Tragic Air India Crash

Confusion in the cockpit was a critical element just prior to the Air India jetliner crash last month, which claimed 260 lives. Key to this disaster was the simultaneous flipping of engine fuel cutoff switches, depriving the Boeing 787 Dreamliner of fuel. The tragic accident, the deadliest in a decade, occurred soon after the plane departed from Ahmedabad bound for London, according to an Indian investigation report released on Saturday.

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) presented the June 12 crash report, intensifying scrutiny on the placement of crucial engine fuel cutoff switches. Shortly after takeoff, closed-circuit television depicted a deployment of an emergency power source, signaling engine power loss. In the final moments, cockpit voice recordings revealed a conversation among pilots questioning the fuel cutoff, neither taking responsibility for the action or issuing the distress call, "Mayday."

The crash challenges Tata Group's efforts to rejuvenate Air India's image and fleet. The carrier, supportive of the investigation, refrained from additional comments. Aviation experts are puzzled by the inexlicable switch movements, with questions remaining unanswered. Meanwhile, international entities like the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration pledge to track the facts, ensuring swift resolutions to any identified risks.