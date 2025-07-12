India’s Job Surge: Modi’s Initiatives Boost Employment and Economy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized job creation in both public and private sectors, highlighting significant progress over the past 11 years. His government's welfare schemes and recent international agreements have contributed to new employment opportunities, lifting millions from poverty and fostering economic growth in India.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the central focus of his administration on creating employment across public and private sectors, citing substantial national advancement over the last 11 years.
During a virtual address following the distribution of over 51,000 appointment letters, Modi credited various government initiatives, such as extensive housing projects for the underprivileged and expanding LPG access, for generating substantial employment. The prime minister also highlighted his recent international visits, pointing out global recognition of India's demographic and democratic strengths.
Modi shared insights from agreements made during his five-nation tour, which aim to benefit Indian youth by covering vital sectors like defence and technology. Highlighting the expansion of manufacturing—exceeding Rs 11 lakh crore—Modi stressed India's role as a top global manufacturer, thanks to strategic government policies designed to drive economic growth and job creation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Employment
- Modi
- India
- Growth
- Manufacturing
- Youth
- Economy
- Welfare
- Agreements
- Jobs
ALSO READ
UN Experts Alarmed by Prison Overcrowding, Youth Detention Law in Peru
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'CM Yuva' App to Empower Youth and Boost MSMEs
Matrix Global Summit: Steering India Towards a $1 Trillion Innovation Economy
Aurobindo Pharma Faces Recall Over Drug Manufacturing Issues
Ecuador Secures $400M IDB Loan to Tackle Crime, Youth Recruitment, Illicit Flows