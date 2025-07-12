India’s Job Surge: Modi’s Initiatives Boost Employment and Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the central focus of his administration on creating employment across public and private sectors, citing substantial national advancement over the last 11 years.

During a virtual address following the distribution of over 51,000 appointment letters, Modi credited various government initiatives, such as extensive housing projects for the underprivileged and expanding LPG access, for generating substantial employment. The prime minister also highlighted his recent international visits, pointing out global recognition of India's demographic and democratic strengths.

Modi shared insights from agreements made during his five-nation tour, which aim to benefit Indian youth by covering vital sectors like defence and technology. Highlighting the expansion of manufacturing—exceeding Rs 11 lakh crore—Modi stressed India's role as a top global manufacturer, thanks to strategic government policies designed to drive economic growth and job creation.