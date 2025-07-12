Tragic Collision: Couple's Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Bharatpur
A couple lost their lives in a tragic accident in Bharatpur when a gas tanker hit their motorcycle. The incident occurred at Saras Chowk, with the victims being identified as Netrapal Gurjar and his wife Kripa. The driver of the tanker fled the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-07-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 15:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a couple riding a motorcycle was instantly killed after being hit by a gas tanker in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, on Saturday morning.
The accident occurred near Saras Chowk when the tanker, traveling from Jaipur to Agra, collided with the motorcycle and dragged it for several meters before crashing.
The victims, identified as farmer Netrapal Gurjar and his wife Kripa, were on a return trip to their home in Helak after visiting their children in Bharatpur. Police have seized the tanker, and efforts to locate the absconding driver are underway.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swift Takedown: Fake Cops Arrested in Motorcycle Heist Near Delhi Airport
Family of Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother gather at chapel for wake after fatal crash
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Lives of Couple; Child Injured
Tragedy Strikes Amethi: Youths Perish in Motorcycle Accident
Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Four Lives on Badaun-Moradabad Road