Tragic Collision: Couple's Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Bharatpur

In a tragic incident, a couple riding a motorcycle was instantly killed after being hit by a gas tanker in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred near Saras Chowk when the tanker, traveling from Jaipur to Agra, collided with the motorcycle and dragged it for several meters before crashing.

The victims, identified as farmer Netrapal Gurjar and his wife Kripa, were on a return trip to their home in Helak after visiting their children in Bharatpur. Police have seized the tanker, and efforts to locate the absconding driver are underway.