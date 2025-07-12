Trump's Tariff Shock: Global Reactions and Economic Concerns Emerge

In a significant policy move, President Donald Trump announced that starting August 1, a 30% tariff will be imposed on imported goods from the European Union and Mexico. This decision, shared via his social media, has elicited a wave of global reactions, highlighting concerns over its economic impact.

European Council President Antonio Costa emphasized the EU's readiness to defend its interests, underscoring that tariffs are detrimental to economic growth. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez advocated for negotiations to avert the tariffs, aligning with the EU Commission's stance.

Reactions from various leaders, including US Senator Amy Klobuchar, German Industrial representatives, and several European prime ministers, reflect a consensus on the potential economic damage. The situation calls for urgent diplomacy to prevent further escalation in US-European trade relations.