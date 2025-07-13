Left Menu

Tragic Accident at Vagamon EV Charging Station Claims Young Life

A tragic accident in Vagamon, Kerala, claimed the life of a four-year-old boy. The child was hit by a car while being held by his mother at an EV charging station. The family was on holiday. His mother is hospitalized with serious injuries, and police have detained the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 13-07-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident occurred at an EV charging station in Kerala's Vagamon region, resulting in the death of a four-year-old boy. The child was struck by a car while in the arms of his mother on Friday afternoon.

The family, from Nemom near Thiruvananthapuram, was on a brief holiday. The boy's father, an officer in the Indian Air Force, had driven them to Vagamon, stopping at Vazhikkadavu Junction to charge their vehicle.

While the car was charging, Arya Mohan, the child's mother, took a seat in a quiet area and held her son. An approaching vehicle hit them, leading to the boy's death. Arya, 30, is seriously injured and receiving treatment, with police taking action against the driver involved.

