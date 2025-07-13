Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra Convoy Collision: 10 Pilgrims Injured in Jammu and Kashmir

A collision involving three buses from the Amarnath Yatra convoy in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir injured at least 10 pilgrims. All injured are stable and receiving medical care. The remaining pilgrims continued their journey after transferring to reserve buses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:03 IST
Amarnath Yatra Convoy Collision: 10 Pilgrims Injured in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three buses in the Amarnath Yatra convoy were involved in a collision in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, resulting in injuries to at least 10 pilgrims, according to officials.

The injured individuals were promptly transported to a medical facility for treatment. Officials reported that all injured pilgrims were in stable condition following the incident.

The buses involved sustained damage in the crash. Other pilgrims from these buses were moved to reserve buses, allowing the convoy to proceed with its planned journey, officials confirmed.

