Left Menu

Expanding Horizons: Wheels India Boosts European Presence with New Subsidiary

Wheels India Ltd has invested 50,000 euros into its new subsidiary, WIL Europe GmbH, aimed at increasing its business activities in Europe. The subsidiary will engage in automotive and non-automotive services and supply chain management. This move aligns with the company's growth and capital expenditure plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:41 IST
Expanding Horizons: Wheels India Boosts European Presence with New Subsidiary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Wheels India Ltd, known for manufacturing steel and cast iron wheels, announced an investment of 50,000 euros into its newly formed subsidiary, WIL Europe GmbH. The Chennai-based company revealed this strategic move in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

WIL Europe GmbH, still in the process of formation, marks Wheels India's efforts to expand its business activities in Europe. The subsidiary will focus on automotive and non-automotive services, including supply chain management and related services.

This financial commitment comes as part of Wheels India's broader strategy, which includes a capital expenditure of Rs 250 crore for the current fiscal year, largely directed towards manufacturing windmill components. For the year ending March 31, 2025, Wheels India reported a net profit of Rs 105.9 crore, up from Rs 67.9 crore the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025