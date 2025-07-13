The Rise and Fall of Blip: Navigating the Startup Maze

Bengaluru's fashion delivery startup Blip has been shut down, co-founder Ansh Agarwal announced through LinkedIn. The closure was attributed to limited financial resources and challenges in executing go-to-market strategies.

Blip's model offered 30-minute delivery of fashion items within Bengaluru. Its recent shutdown reflects the pressure on emerging startups in the quick-commerce industry amid a challenging funding environment. Early-stage businesses are finding it increasingly hard to scale against competition and operational hurdles.

Blip joins other shuttered startups like Koo and Stoa School, further highlighting the difficulties startups face in securing investments. Agarwal expressed pride in Blip's achievements despite its closure and remains hopeful about the quick-commerce sector's potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)