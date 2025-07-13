Left Menu

Inside the Investigation: Air India Crash Probe Unveiled

A five-member team led by Sanjay Kumar Singh is investigating the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The crash claimed 260 lives, with only one survivor. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has released a preliminary report and involved various aviation experts to assist in the probe.

Updated: 13-07-2025 18:58 IST
Inside the Investigation: Air India Crash Probe Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A five-member team, helmed by the seasoned Sanjay Kumar Singh, is at the heart of the investigation into the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in 260 fatalities last month.

Spearheaded by Singh, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has rolled out its preliminary findings. The document outlines that initial site activities such as drone footage have concluded, and debris relocation is underway.

The team, which includes aviation experts from diverse fields, is tasked with piecing together what led to the crash. Their combined experiences bring to light the rigorous efforts underway to ensure aviation safety and accountability.

