Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at London Southend: Small Plane Crashes in Fiery Blaze

A small plane crashed at London Southend Airport, causing a fire and prompting emergency services to respond. Essex Police were alerted shortly before 4 pm local time. The incident involved a 12-meter long plane, though no details were released regarding its destination or passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes at London Southend: Small Plane Crashes in Fiery Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A small plane crashed at London Southend Airport, creating a fiery plume visible in images circulating on social media. The incident unfolded just before 4 pm local time, according to Essex Police.

A statement from the police confirmed the 'serious incident' at the airport, located approximately 45 miles east of London. The crashed plane measures 12 meters in length; however, details regarding its flight path or the number of passengers on board remain undisclosed.

Emergency services are on-site, with efforts expected to continue for several hours, authorities have reported. Local MP David Burton-Sampson has urged the public to avoid the area, expressing thoughts and prayers for those impacted by the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025