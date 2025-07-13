Tragedy Strikes at London Southend: Small Plane Crashes in Fiery Blaze

A small plane crashed at London Southend Airport, creating a fiery plume visible in images circulating on social media. The incident unfolded just before 4 pm local time, according to Essex Police.

A statement from the police confirmed the 'serious incident' at the airport, located approximately 45 miles east of London. The crashed plane measures 12 meters in length; however, details regarding its flight path or the number of passengers on board remain undisclosed.

Emergency services are on-site, with efforts expected to continue for several hours, authorities have reported. Local MP David Burton-Sampson has urged the public to avoid the area, expressing thoughts and prayers for those impacted by the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)