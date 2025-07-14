Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kentucky: Church and Airport Shootings Leave Community in Shock

A gunman fatally shot two women at a Lexington church and injured a state trooper near Blue Grass Airport, before being killed by police. Additional victims were wounded, with one in critical condition. The shooter reportedly had ties to the church community.

A tragic shooting incident unfolded in Kentucky, resulting in the deaths of two women at a church and the injury of a state trooper near an airport. Law enforcement officials confirmed the gunman was neutralized after police intervened.

The attack began at Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, where in addition to the two fatalities, two men were wounded—one critically. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers expressed the profound difficulty of the situation during a press briefing. The suspect's identity and motives remain undisclosed.

Following the initial shooting, the suspect carjacked a vehicle and was tracked to the church. Despite the chaos, Blue Grass Airport continued normal operations, with a brief investigation affecting part of the airport road. An internal police review is underway.

