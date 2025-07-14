Cattle Trade Boycott Sparks Economic Concerns in Jalna
Cattle traders in Maharashtra's Jalna district have initiated an indefinite boycott of trade in response to alleged harassment and attacks by cow vigilantes. Despite buffalo meat trade being legal, traders allege police inaction. The protest is anticipated to disrupt the rural economy significantly.
In Maharashtra's Jalna district, cattle traders have launched an indefinite boycott of the weekly cattle markets. The protest stems from grievances against cow vigilantes, whom traders accuse of harassment and, at times, physical assault. Despite buffalo meat being legally traded, the traders claim they face continuous challenges and lack police protection.
At a meeting held last Thursday, traders decided to suspend all cattle trading activities as a form of protest to demand more substantial police intervention. Allegations include unwarranted cattle seizures and lengthy legal battles to regain possession of seized animals, exacerbating the traders' plight.
The economic implications of this boycott are expected to be significant. According to Sainath Chinadore, head of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana in Jalna, ten such weekly markets will be affected, potentially causing ripple effects in the rural economy. Meanwhile, similar protests have already impacted buffalo meat processing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
