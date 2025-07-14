Left Menu

Migsun MiGente Welcomes Shoppers Stop: A New Era for Ghaziabad Retail

Migsun Group leases 26,000 sq. ft. to Shoppers Stop at MiGente, Ghaziabad, elevating the area's retail appeal. A 21-year agreement, worth Rs. 29 lakh, positions Shoppers Stop as a key tenant, boosting footfall and commercial activity. The development reinforces MiGente's status as a top lifestyle hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi Ncr | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:49 IST
Shoppers Stop joins Migsun MiGente, boosting Raj Nagar Extension's retail landscape with a 21-year landmark lease. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Migsun Group has secured a significant lease deal, allocating approximately 26,000 square feet of their commercial project, Migsun MiGente, to major retail player Shoppers Stop. Spanning the Ground and First Floors of the Raj Nagar Extension site in Ghaziabad, this 21-year lease, valued at roughly Rs. 29 lakh, promises a substantial enhancement to the region's retail landscape.

The decision to bring Shoppers Stop on board underscores Migsun MiGente's commitment to establishing itself as a premier destination for lifestyle and shopping in the burgeoning market of Ghaziabad. As an anchor tenant, Shoppers Stop is expected to draw significant footfall, thereby stimulating increased commercial activity. According to Rajeev Srivastava, Leasing Head at Migsun Group, this marks a notable milestone, reflecting robust confidence in the long-term prospects of the region from both brands.

Strategically positioned in Raj Nagar Extension, Migsun MiGente is fast becoming a central hub for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Shoppers Stop joins an esteemed lineup that includes D-MART, Cinepolis, and Haldiram among others, further enriching the retail mix. By doing so, Migsun MiGente is cementing its status as a leading retail and lifestyle venue, offering a diverse array of fashion, food, and entertainment options under one roof.

(With inputs from agencies.)

