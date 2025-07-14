Unraveling the Air India Tragedy: A Full Probe Awaits

A preliminary investigation has yet to provide answers concerning last month's tragic crash of an Air India Boeing Dreamliner which claimed the lives of 260 people. Released by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, the report has ushered in fresh queries, particularly regarding the cockpit confusion preceding the disaster.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, in a memo to staff, stressed the importance of avoiding premature conclusions as no definitive cause has been identified. Despite meticulous maintenance records, the crash remains shrouded in mystery, with the report highlighting a puzzling sequence of events regarding the plane's fuel cutoff switches.

The commanding pilot, Sumeet Sabharwal, and co-pilot Clive Kunder, both experienced aviators, have been subjected to scrutiny. Attention has also shifted to Air India as a whole, as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency announces investigations following reported compliance failures by Air India Express.

