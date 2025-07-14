Left Menu

India-New Zealand FTA: Reviving Talks After a Decade

India and New Zealand have resumed negotiations after a decade for a free trade agreement. The talks face challenges due to tariff disparities and demands in sectors like dairy from New Zealand. Trade and services between the two nations include varied goods and sectors such as IT and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

India and New Zealand have commenced their second round of negotiations for a much-anticipated free trade agreement, aimed at enhancing bilateral commerce and investments. The ongoing discussions, expected to conclude on July 25, resume a dialogue halted in 2015 after a ten-year hiatus.

A significant hurdle in these renewed talks is the considerable difference in tariff structures between the two nations. While New Zealand's average import tariff is a mere 2.3 percent, India's stands at about 17 percent, posing a challenge for India to make substantial reductions, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

Previously, New Zealand sought greater access to India's protected dairy market, which could stir debates as India looks to safeguard a sector vital to its farmers. The bilateral trade in goods and services between the two countries covers an array of sectors, highlighting the economic interdependence and shared interests in pursuing a fair trade agreement.

