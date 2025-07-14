Left Menu

Massive Highway Projects Launched in Karnataka

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari initiated nine highway projects covering 88 km in Karnataka, promising Rs 5 lakh crore investments over five years. Efforts include Bengaluru's Ring Road and other infrastructure to enhance connectivity and reduce travel time. The initiatives aim to develop Karnataka and inter-state links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivamogga | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:17 IST
Massive Highway Projects Launched in Karnataka
highway
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Gadkari, India's Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, announced the commencement of nine national highway projects in Karnataka, covering 88 kilometers and involving an investment of Rs 2,042 crore. He confirmed plans for projects worth Rs 5 lakh crore in the state over the next five years.

Addressing Bengaluru's notorious traffic issues, Gadkari mentioned the construction of a Rs 15,000 crore Ring Road, with 40% of the work already completed. This development promises significant relief for commuters, as well as improved safety on several major routes across the state.

The minister highlighted ongoing projects like the four-lane road overbridge at Wadi, and initiatives ensuring road safety on the Bengaluru-Mysuru axis. With a strong focus on connectivity, Gadkari aimed to elevate highway infrastructure, linking Karnataka seamlessly to neighboring states.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025