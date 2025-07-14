Massive Highway Projects Launched in Karnataka
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari initiated nine highway projects covering 88 km in Karnataka, promising Rs 5 lakh crore investments over five years. Efforts include Bengaluru's Ring Road and other infrastructure to enhance connectivity and reduce travel time. The initiatives aim to develop Karnataka and inter-state links.
- Country:
- India
Nitin Gadkari, India's Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, announced the commencement of nine national highway projects in Karnataka, covering 88 kilometers and involving an investment of Rs 2,042 crore. He confirmed plans for projects worth Rs 5 lakh crore in the state over the next five years.
Addressing Bengaluru's notorious traffic issues, Gadkari mentioned the construction of a Rs 15,000 crore Ring Road, with 40% of the work already completed. This development promises significant relief for commuters, as well as improved safety on several major routes across the state.
The minister highlighted ongoing projects like the four-lane road overbridge at Wadi, and initiatives ensuring road safety on the Bengaluru-Mysuru axis. With a strong focus on connectivity, Gadkari aimed to elevate highway infrastructure, linking Karnataka seamlessly to neighboring states.
