Global Scrutiny Intensifies on Boeing Fuel Switches After Air India Crash
In the wake of a catastrophic Air India crash blamed on fuel switch locks, India and South Korea are mandating precautionary checks on Boeing aircraft. The investigation spotlights a 2018 FAA advisory on these devices, prompting airlines worldwide, including Qantas and ANA, to inspect for potential faults.
Amid heightened global scrutiny, India and South Korea have ordered airlines to inspect fuel switch locks on Boeing aircraft models after they were implicated in a fatal Air India crash. The regulatory actions come despite Boeing and FAA assurances of the switches' safety.
The Air India crash resulted in 260 fatalities when an in-flight fuel cutoff occurred, pointing to potential malfunctioning switches. Preliminary investigations revealed a cockpit exchange questioning the switch position, emphasizing the need for immediate inspections.
Airlines like Qantas, ANA, and Singapore Airlines have proactively conducted checks aligning with a 2018 FAA advisory, while Air India Group, following the initial crash report, began inspecting its 787 and 737 fleets, finding no issues thus far.