Suraasa Shortlisted for Global EdTech Prize, Pioneers Teacher Mobility

Suraasa, a teacher mobility platform, has achieved significant recognition by being shortlisted for the esteemed Global EdTech Prize by T4 Education. This nomination places Suraasa among the top 30 global startups generating real-world educational impact.

The Global EdTech Prize, backed by organizations like Owl Ventures and Rethink Education, focuses on tools improving learning outcomes and judged by educators. Suraasa stands out for its Global Teacher Mobility model, which supports Indian teachers in pursuing international careers, thereby addressing the global teacher gap of 69 million needed by 2030, as per UNESCO estimates.

Founder & CEO Rishabh Khanna expressed pride in the achievement, emphasizing their mission to empower educators through international qualifications and global school connections. The final shortlist for the award will be announced at the World Schools Summit in Abu Dhabi in November 2025. This initiative showcases how Indian edtech ventures like Suraasa are poised to make a global impact.

