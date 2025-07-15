Fiery Incident: Blaze Engulfs Double-Decker Electric Bus in Mumbai

On Tuesday morning, a double-decker electric bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) caught fire in south Mumbai, according to official reports.

No injuries occurred during the blaze, which started around 9.15 am on Route 138 near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. This marks the first incident of its kind involving BEST's double-decker electric buses in three years.

A fire engine promptly addressed the fire, which was linked to a high-voltage battery beside the front left tyre. Although the cause remains undetermined, authorities suspect a short circuit. The bus, leased from Switch Mobility by BEST, carried passengers who disembarked safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)