Bihar Idea Festival Sets Stage for Startup Revolution

The Bihar Idea Festival has launched an online portal to turn over 10,000 grassroots ideas into market-ready ventures. Spearheaded by the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, and YourStory, it offers a significant opportunity for the state's emerging entrepreneurs, with support including funding, mentorship, and market access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Idea Festival has taken a pivotal step forward in fostering entrepreneurship throughout the state by unveiling an online platform designed to transform over 10,000 grassroots ideas into functional market ventures. This significant initiative is a partnership between the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, and YourStory, along with several key institutions.

Launched recently, the platform aims to support Bihar's aspiring entrepreneurs by providing crucial resources including seed funding, mentorship, and market connections. At a prominent launch event in Patna, dignitaries including Industry Minister Nitish Mishra and YourStory CEO Shradha Sharma highlighted the potential of the festival to foster economic growth and innovation within the state.

The festival will conduct district-level events across Bihar's 38 districts, featuring educational masterclasses, a grand finale in Patna, and opportunities for digital entrepreneurial showcases. By the project's conclusion, top ideas will be pitched to investors, and outstanding startups will receive accolades, mentorship, and further opportunities to propel Bihar's startup ecosystem forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

