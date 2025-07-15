Specta's Big Leap: ARL Group's Luxury Quartz Brand Plans Massive Expansion
Specta, a luxury quartz surface brand by ARL Group, plans to invest Rs 250 crore to triple its production capacity. The expansion will add a new production line, increasing capacity from 5 million to 14 million square feet annually, aiming for Rs 500 crore in sales by FY27.
In a significant move, Specta, the luxury quartz surface brand under ARL Group, has announced plans to invest Rs 250 crore to nearly triple its production capacity. This expansion will see an increase from the current 5 million square feet annually to approximately 14 million square feet.
The company, led by founder Ankit Jain, plans to introduce a new production line at its Jaipur facility. This development is projected to be operational by the end of the current year or the beginning of the next, creating 150 new jobs and enhancing production capabilities, including 7mm ultra-thin quartz and larger slab sizes.
Looking towards the future, Jain expressed optimism about the brand's growth, setting a target of Rs 500 crore in sales by FY27. He noted a notable demand from tier II and III cities, marking a significant shift from initial expectations focused on metro and tier I cities.
